Senator Jacqui Lambie joins Ballarat Vietnam Veterans commemorations

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
SUPPORT: Australian Senator Jacqui Lambie lays a wreath for Ballarat Vietnam Veterans' Day commemorations in Ballarat on Sunday. Picture: Luke Hemer

AUSTRALIAN Senator Jacqui Lambie says early findings into defence and veterans suicide are hitting the right points but change is going to take time. She remained passionate about championing change.

