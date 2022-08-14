AUSTRALIAN Senator Jacqui Lambie says early findings into defence and veterans suicide are hitting the right points but change is going to take time. She remained passionate about championing change.
Senator Lambie was an unassuming figure in those gathered by the Ballarat memorial in Sturt Street to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day on Sunday.
The Tasmanian senator laid a wreath, in line with Ballarat political and veterans leaders, but respectfully declined the chance to be guest speaker for the service, not wanting her message to be misconstrued as a political statement.
Senator Lambie instead opted to informally chat with veterans and their families after the service. This was a promise she had made to her beloved uncle, a Vietnam veteran, to champion for other veterans and particularly younger returned servicemen and women.
"For me, when I first started in politics, Vietnam Vets were not quite sure how to close the gap between their generation and what groups to invest in next. They were looking for people to stand up and speak on legislation," Senator Lambie told The Courier. "My uncle was a Vietnam vet. He had four daughters. I saw the impacts that had on his daughters and we were close as children.
"Veterans say 'all we want you to do is make sure those who served in the Gulf, East Timor and the Middle East don't have to wait 50 more years for government supports. Fifty years they had to wait."
This year marks 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War. The then-Liberal federal government allocated funding for commemorations, with the official veterans' day on Thursday. Almost 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam and 521 lost their lives.
Marginalised upon their return, Ballarat's Vietnam veterans demand better support for younger generations.
Senator Lambie said since the Labor government came into office, it had been ready to go in trying to implement changes for veterans. Only, this all still took time.
The royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide handed down its interim report to the Governor-General last Thursday. A final report is due in 2024 with hearings set to resume in Darwin in October.
One issue the report highlighted was the "cascade of changes" during transition to civilian life and increased suicide risk in this period, but also the opportunity to strengthen protective features. This focus included concerns on the lengthy back log of claims before Department of Veterans Affairs.
The commission has also flagged a "compelling case" for an independent body to implement findings.
These are key issues highlighted each year in Ballarat's Walking Off the War Within annual events for defence and emergency services personnel, veterans and their families.
Walking Off the War Within is the legacy of Ballarat's Nathan Shanahan, who died by suicide in December 2016, after championing for improved post-traumatic stress and anxiety supports and awareness. The walks are now held in multiple locations across the nation.
Ballarat Vietnam veterans Greg Jones, an engineer, and John Dellaca, who fought in the Battle of Coral Balmoral, said their national day was about remembering their mates and camaraderie.
Mr Jones said catching up with mates, and remembering those who had fallen, was also important to his father, who was a WWII veteran.
Mr Dellaca said the dedicated day for Vietnam veterans in Australia stemmed from a royal commission. He said commemorations were a "beautiful thing" to have in Ballarat and he hoped the latest royal commission would offer some healing for modern veterans.
"It's much worse now for young veterans and the way the systems work," Mr Delllaca said. "People who go away to serve always come back quite different."
