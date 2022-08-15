Coach commits to another season with premiership favourites

The Ballarat Football Netball League premiership favourites aren't changing a winning formula.
Melton coach Aaron Tymms has re-signed for another season after leading his charges to the minor premiership and into the box seat for the club's first senior football flag in 17 years.
Melton president Brian McNabb said the club was thrilled that Tymms was taking his stay at the club into a seventh year.
"We're very happy and privileged that Aaron has re-signed. Over the journey, he's (helped our) development and brought an understanding of how football clubs should operate," McNabb told The Courier.
"The journey both on and off the ground with Aaron has always been first class."
Tymms first joined the club as an assistant coach under Brad Murphy before taking on the top job in 2018, leading the club to a grand final in his first year in charge.
A preliminary final appearance followed in 2019.
The Bloods finished second under Tymms in a COVID-compromised 2021 season before going one better this year, clinching the minor premiership with a 43-point win against East Point, in which they kicked 14.3 (84) in a rampant third quarter.
McNabb said there was a good atmosphere at the club at the moment.
"The way we analysed it, our first final was at the weekend against East Point, and obviously, the result came through," he said.
"The club itself is up and about at the moment due to the fact both the seniors and the reserves are in the top two (spots on the ladder). The next month is looking very encouraging."
Tymms becomes the fourth coach to extend their tenure in 2023, joining North Ballarat's Brendan McCartney, Bacchus Marsh's Tom German, and Darley's Dan Jordan.
Redan's Jarrett Giampaolo, Ballarat's Joe Carmody and East Point's Jake Bridges will all step away at the end of the season, with former Essendon midfielder Jackson Merrett set to replace Bridges at the helm for the Roos.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
