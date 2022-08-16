MARYBOROUGH massage therapist Michael Allwood has been slapped with an interim prohibition order banning him from advertising or providing services to the public until November.
Mr Allwood trades as 'Massage by Michael of Maryborough Victoria', 'Personal Training 1 to 1' 'Stronger with a Coach Personal Training' and 'Body Core Flexibility'.
An investigation has been launched following a complaint made to the office of Health Complaints Commissioner Bernice Redley.
Mr Allwood was arrested and charged on Wednesday, August 3 following a raid on his business premises, but was released on bail. He appeared in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 8, charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The court heard more complainants had come forward to provide statements to police since the 62-year-old was arrested.
The Interim Prohibition Order prohibits Mr Allwood from advertising, offering or providing any general health service paid or otherwise, in a clinical or nonclinical capacity.
Professor Redley said the safety of Victorians continues to be the HCC's number one priority.
The IPO remains in force until November while the investigation is underway. The primary aim of any investigation is to establish the facts.
"It allows us to understand what measures should be taken to protect the public from serious risks to their health, safety or welfare," Professor Redley said.
The Commissioner noted that while there are many safe and ethical massage treatment providers, not all comply with their obligations and do the right thing.
"That is why it is important for any person considering massage treatment to consider what can go wrong and what they have a right to expect from their health service provider so that they can make fully informed decisions."
Any person considering treatment should ask the provider about their qualifications and experience, the products they use (if any), the risks involved and if they have insurance in the instance something does go wrong.
Putting the IPO in place, Professor Redley said it should serve as a timely reminder to not only massage and myotherapy providers, but all general health services who do not observe the code of conduct for general health services that the HCC continues to investigate providers who pose a risk to the public and to take action against them.
"We rely on community members to come forward with their concerns so that we are aware of possible breaches of the code by providers.
"If your expectations for safe and ethical healthcare are not met, or if you believe a health service provider is operating outside the code of conduct for general health services, please contact us via the online complaint form at hcc.vic.gov.au or email us at hcc@vic.gov.au."
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
