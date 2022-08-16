The Courier

Maryborough massage therapist Michael Allwood banned until November hearing

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:01am, first published 2:00am
PROHIBITED: Michael Allwood is banned from providing services until November. Picture: FACEBOOK

MARYBOROUGH massage therapist Michael Allwood has been slapped with an interim prohibition order banning him from advertising or providing services to the public until November.

