In the Terminus Theatre, at The Goods Shed in the railway precinct, BLOC Music Theatre are presenting Rent the musical.
If ever there is a musical that you need to see, this one is it. It's dark, with the topics of HIV/AIDS, homelessness, unemployment, homophobia and drug addiction. It also shows hope, and friendship, and love, seasons of love - it's quite beautiful.
The production team have made this tiny stage and brand-new theatre work for them. I can only imagine how many obstacles they faced, but as an audience member, you'd never know.
Some scaffolding and a few tables and chairs, you really don't need anything else. Less is more works best for this production. Except when it comes to the performers, there's nothing but the best here.
Josh Vucicevic as Mark, Aidan Brady as Roger and Dylan Shalless as Collins are exceptional local talents and they give these characters heart and soul, with some of the best performances I've seen from them over their years on Ballarat stages.
Leigh Sleightholme as Angel is a phenomenon! If you don't go to see Angel in all her glory, you'll be missing out. Trust me; you need to experience the number Contact.
Violet Feduniw presents the tortured Mimi so beautifully, vocally perfect and in Without You, emotional and sweet.
Jessica Ryan as Joanne is stunning and Jenn Stirk as Maureen is just so good. Their Take Me or Leave Me was gutsy and fabulous. Alone they are gorgeous, together they rock, big time.
Caleb Tong played a convincing Benny and let's hope we see more of him on local stages in the future. The ensemble complete this production with their wonderful harmonies.
Their characters might be in the background, but all ensure their featured parts are professional and sharp. Of note is soloist Amalee Eden Seasons of Love which is was just so beautiful. Amalee's voice is so pure, and so lovely - she is an absolute star for one so young.
Get down to support this show, which runs until Sunday. Tickets: www.rentballarat.com
