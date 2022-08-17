The Courier

BLOC's production of Rent pays its way on new Terminus Theatre stage

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPENING: Aidan Brady asRoger and Josh Vucicevic as Mark in the opening scene of BLOC's production of Rent at the new Terminus Theatre at The Goods Shed in Ballarat's station precinct. Picture: supplied

In the Terminus Theatre, at The Goods Shed in the railway precinct, BLOC Music Theatre are presenting Rent the musical.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.