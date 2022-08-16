The Courier

Take-home naloxone plan to reduce Ballarat drug overdose deaths

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAVING LIVES: Ballarat Community Health harm minimisation coordinator Kate Davenport with naloxone, which can reverse drug overdoses. Picture: Adam Trafford

Easier access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone will save lives every day, allowing family and friends of drug users to act quickly in the case of an overdose, health experts say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.