Easier access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone will save lives every day, allowing family and friends of drug users to act quickly in the case of an overdose, health experts say.
Naloxone has been available over-the-counter from Ballarat pharmacies since July 1 and while the rate of take-up has been good, experts want it to be even higher.
In the 10 years to 2020, Ballarat recorded 73 drug overdose deaths including 24 in the past two years according to the Victorian Coroner, with overdoses of pharmaceutical drugs the most frequent contributors to fatal overdoses, playing a role in more than three quarters of deaths.
Ballarat Community Health harm minimisation coordinator Kate Davenport wants to reduce that figure through greater awareness of the risks associated with prescribed drugs and improved access to naloxone in the community.
"In regional Victoria we do know prescription opioids are more of issue than illegal substances such as heroin," Ms Davenport said. Prescription opioids include painkillers such as oxycodone, morphine and fentanyl.
"Some people absolutely would be taking opioids that are not prescribed to them, but a lot are taking them as prescribed and they just don't realise the danger."
If people are also taking other prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines, or if they drink alcohol while taking the drugs, the overdose risk increases greatly.
"People have a false sense of security because its prescribed by a doctor so it's safe, but not always."
With naloxone now available from pharmacies, and expected to be even more widely available through needle and syringe programs in November, Ms Davenport wants drug users, patients prescribed high-dose opioid drugs, their families and friends to have naloxone in their home first aid kits and know the signs of overdose.
It's the key message for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 and features on a central Ballarat billboard this month.
The billboard reads "End Overdose, Get Naloxone, Save a Life" and Ms Davenport said it shares the message that overdose deaths are preventable through education and keeping naloxone on hand.
"Patients who are prescribed opioids for pain relief are at risk of overdose, even if taking their dose as prescribed," Ms Davenport said. "It's important for family members to be able to recognise the signs of an overdose and know how to use naloxone."
She said the stigma related to overdose or substance use often stopped people accessing naloxone, other support and treatment.
"One of the priorities of this campaign is to overcome stigma. People automatically hear overdose and think illicit drugs, and people on prescribed opioids often don't want to consider naloxone because they think it's only for those using illicit opioids such as heroin or other illicit drugs, but they are just as at-risk."
Ms Davenport said the current Naloxone Access Program through pharmacies, which began last month, was welcomed but supply issues meant some could not access the nose spray, and even going to a pharmacy to get the life-saving drug was a barrier to many people.
She hoped expanding access to include needle and syringe programs would help reduce the stigma.
"They know by coming to an NSP program there's no judgement, they are not going to be judged for whatever they are doing - it's really exciting and hopefully we will be getting naloxone in to the hands of people who need it."
On International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, BCH will host an event at the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute including a presentation from BCH Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) clinicians and guest speakers, and education for community members on how to recognise and respond to an opioid overdose.
That evening, the Ballarat Town Hall clock face, and Lake Wendouree and Eureka Gardens fountains will be lit up in purple - the colour of IOAD.
