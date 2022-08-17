Ballarat police have released the images of two men, who are wanted on warrants.
Officers are trying to locate Justin Springfield and Shane Crewson (also known as Shane Evans), who are both wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Advertisement
Both men are known to frequent the Ballarat area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Anyone with information on Springfield's or Crewson's whereabout is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confident report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.