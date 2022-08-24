The Courier
Photos

See all the photos from the 2022 CHFL/CHNL best and fairest night

By The Courier
Updated August 24 2022 - 10:02am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a huge night at the Ballarat & District Trotting Club for the 2022 CHFL/CHNL best and fairest awards, with players, coaches and families packing the room for what is already a great night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.