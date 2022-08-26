The Courier
Council

'Irresponsible and wasteful': the hidden costs of council's expensive short-term car park

By Maeve McGregor
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expensive investment and only short-term: the Creswick Road car park. Picture: Lachlan Bence

The City of Ballarat claims the Victorian government was aware of the circumstances surrounding its decision to use $850,000 of taxpayers' funds to build the Creswick Road car park, including the fact the land was privately owned and only secured by council under a short-term lease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.