One of the six big intersection upgrades is finally finished

Almost four years since the project was announced, there's a new set of traffic lights on Gillies Street.
For months, motorists have driven past bright "Not in use" signs at the Gregory Street intersection, but after a few days of train disruptions to synchronise the nearby level crossing, the lights are finally working.
Advertisement
Drivers heading west will only be able to turn left from Gregory Street onto Gillies Street, but safety has been improved for drivers in all other directions.
On Sunday morning, traffic was seen flowing with little interruption.
"Please be aware of the changed traffic conditions as you drive through the intersection," the Regional Roads Victoria project website states.
"Thank you for your patience while we delivered this important upgrade."
There is potential for further works as part of a long-term plan to upgrade the Wendouree station's southern side.
The project is the first of six intersection upgrades funded by the state government as part of a $60 million election promise.
Works are ongoing at Delacombe and Sebastopol sites, while designs for the Dyson Drive and Carngham Road intersection have not yet been released.
Nightworks at the Albert Street and Hertford Street intersection are expected to continue until Friday morning, with lane closures and detours in place from 10pm to 6am.
Asphalting works kept La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane closed on Saturday, making the most of a bout of reasonably fine weather.
Works on each project - which also includes adding new lanes and traffic lights at Docwra Street and the Midland Highway in Sebastopol and new lights at the Delacombe Town Centre - are expected to continue for the rest of the year.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.