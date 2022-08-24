Workers will install electrical cables at the Hertford Street and Albert Street intersection in Sebastopol overnight from this weekend.
The works begin Friday night, and will last until 6am the following Friday, September 2, and there will be road and lane closures.
The night works will "minimise impacts and disruptions" with the contractor "aim(ing)" to minimise noise, vibration, and light glare for residents during the works.
The new cables will be for the traffic lights being installed to replace the roundabout at the intersection.
Expect Albert Street to close northbound and southbound from 7pm to midnight on Friday, August 26, with traffic controllers to guide vehicles through the area between Rubicon Street and Bala Street.
On Sunday, August 28, to Tuesday, August 30, Albert Street will be closed southbound between Rubicon and Bala streets from 10pm to 6am each night, with detours in place.
From Wednesday, August 31, to Thursday September 1, the northbound lanes of Albert Street will be closed between Gray Street and Kent Street from 10pm each night, reopening on Friday, September 2 at 6am.
Business owners in the area have repeatedly expressed their frustration and anger at the ongoing process, with reduced access and "gawk screens" contributing to what they say is massive economic losses since the project began in February.
Hundreds of residents have signed petitions calling for support, while the topic of compensation for business owners has been discussed in parliament with no resolution.
According to Regional Roads Victoria, the works will be completed by the end of the year.
The cable installation is part of the pre-planned program of works, and will involve cutting the road and excavation.
Day works will also continue in the Albert Street centre median.
The works are part of the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project, upgrading six intersections across Delacombe, Sebastopol and Wendouree as part of a state government election promise.
Works are still under way at the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane intersection in Delacombe, with closures expected in September eastbound on the highway to "fast-track critical drainage works", while asphalting works are continuing at the Carngham Road and La Trobe Street intersection.
Lane duplication is also continuing further south on Albert Street to new traffic lights at Docwra Street, while traffic lights at Gillies Street and Gregory Street West are expected to be switched on next week after train disruptions this week.
There are still no publicly-released plans for Dyson Drive and Carngham Road, though the state government has promised to duplicate Carngham Road. The City of Ballarat continues to push for the duplication of Dyson Drive as part of the Ballarat Link Road project, which has not yet received funding.
