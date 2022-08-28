Dunnstown dominates, but Khyle Forde's injury leaves mark | CHFL semi-final wrap, details

Dunnstown will meet Gordon in a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final on Saturday.
The Towners outclassed Learmonth in a semi-final at Buninyong on Sunday - running away by 46 points.
Final scores: Dunnstown 13.17 (95) d Learmonth 7.7 (49)
Dunnstown shook off a determined Lakies in the second quarter to lead by 25 points and then dominated the second half.
However, the win was dampened by a season-ending injuries to Dunnstown's most valuable player in ruckman Khyle Forde and most likely the same outcome for reliable defender Jack Leonard.
Forde strained his right hamstring midway through the last quarter, having vied for best-on-ground honours.
Leonard left the ground in the third quarter clutching his left shoulder area.
While the exact nature of Leonard's injury has not been confirmed, it appears to be dislocated shoulder injury, suffered in a collision in a contest for the football.
Forde suffered his injury near the boundary line and stood leaning on the fence forlornly for an extended time before clutching the back of his right leg and limping off.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said Forde was understandably "pretty distraught" after the game.
"It is really disappointing for Khyle. He knows that he has been a big part of our improvement this year and it is unfortunate that that is it for him," Wilkins said.
"He is a massive player to replace but we feel as though we have got a couple of players who can step up."
Forde has had an outstanding season, finishing third in the CHFL best and fairest and being a major influence in Dunnstown finishing second at the end of the home and away season.
"You cannot spend too much time worrying about it," Wilkins said.
"He just has to keep his spirits up throughout the week and he knows that as well."
Learmonth's first finals campaign since 2014 is over after it finished seventh at the end of the home and away season.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
