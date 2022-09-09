The Courier
Ballarat remembers Queen Elizabeth II with rare town hall honour

By By Gabrielle Hodson, Erin Williams and Melanie Whelan
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:50am
Ballarat's biggest town hall bell rings 96 times.

Ballarat Town Hall has run its biggest bell 96 times in a row to remember the life of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

