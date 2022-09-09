Ballarat Town Hall has run its biggest bell 96 times in a row to remember the life of Britain's longest-serving monarch.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on 21 April 1926 - and her death was announced early Friday morning.
Mayor Daniel Moloney said ringing the two-tonne bell on its own in the tower was a rare event.
"It'll be repeated again tomorrow at midday (Saturday)," he said.
"The bell-ringers think that this is something that will quite possibly never happen again."
City of Ballarat Town Hall Liaison Ed Dunen did the honours at lunchtime on Friday and said while it was an enormous bell, it was not too hard to ring if done in 'rhythm'.
"You use gravity to help you," he said.
The bellringing team said two leather mufflers were put on the heaviest of their eight bells - something only reserved for the death of a monarch.
The team gathered inside the town hall tower alongside media and the mayor, with only some wearing face masks - a sign of the waning pandemic.
Meanwhile, Cr Moloney opened the council's visitors' books to reveal the signatures of the Queen, Queen Mother, Prince Charles and more.
Queen Elizabeth visited in March 1954 - and again in March 2000.
Her last trip to Australia was in 2011.
In Hepburn Shire, town crier Philip Greenbank remains on standby for official word from England to be called into action for centuries-old duties.
Mr Greenbank made a special proclamation for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee, marking 70 years to the day of the queen's coronation in June.
It remains unclear exactly what his role might be in the wake of the monarch's death - town criers across the Commonwealth are not used for every significant milestone, such as royal births, but Mr Greenbank expected to be required at some stage before the Queen's funeral.
Town criers date were introduced to Britain by William the Conqueror when he became king in 1066. The role was popular in his home country France as an effective method to spread important news but is largely a ceremonial role today.
