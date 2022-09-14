The Courier

Ballarat Foundation and Athletes Foot team up to provide shoe vouchers to Ballarat students in need

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 14 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol Primary School pupils (rear) Wyatt, Jai, KJ and (front) Holly, Mikayla, Brock with teacher Nadine Ogilvie. Picture supplied.

Hundreds of Ballarat school students will step out in new shoes after the Ballarat Foundation and Athletes Foot partnered to make $30,000 of vouchers available to families at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.