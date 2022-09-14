Hundreds of Ballarat school students will step out in new shoes after the Ballarat Foundation and Athletes Foot partnered to make $30,000 of vouchers available to families at risk.
Community donations from last year's Run for a Cause virtual event, and a donation from Athlete's Foot, have allowed Ballarat Foundation to give vouchers to schools who have a greater number of children at risk, who in turn can distribute them to families who will benefit.
"This year the Ballarat Foundation has been able to help more than 1000 families with vouchers utilising community donations from the 2021 Run for a Cause," said Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales.
"The commitment from the Athlete's Foot allows us to double the impact of this latest distribution, giving even more children access to quality footwear."
Among the schools to receive vouchers is Sebastopol Primary School, which has been able to give them to families to buy good quality and well-fitted school shoes and running shoes.
"Quality new shoes will mean a lot to our children. This additional support will be a real help to our families as some of our families have issues with food security and housing security," said Sebastopol Primary School principal Michelle Wilson.
"The kids come to school ready to learn with comfortable shoes and feel positive at school. If you feel good, you feel confident and of course you are in a good mood to learn."
This year's Run for a Cause will take place on November 20.
