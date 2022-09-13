If elected, the state Liberal Party promise to fully fund the Ballarat Link Road between Remembrance Drive and the Midland Highway.
The $278 million commitment is the first major shot across the bow ahead of November's state election, with the marginal seat of Ripon in play. According to a media release, the state opposition will commit to duplicating Dyson Drive between Remembrance Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road first, with a $60 million investment, and begin planning for the following stages to the Glenelg and Midland highways.
It's expected this stage will take four years, though there is no timeline provided for the full completion of the project.
The Ballarat Link Road has been the number one priority for the City of Ballarat since 2016 - this is the first time serious money has been committed to its construction.
It tops the list of priority advocacy projects for this year's federal and state elections, and has been mentioned in the run-up to federal and state budgets for several years.
It's also on the list of the six Ballarat Now and Into the Future city-wide projects, with council joined by the Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, and the city's universities.
Previously, federal government representatives "advocated for" the Link Road, but no funding was committed, while the current state government has continually said it will examine all options to improve the city's roads, but without providing funding.
The Link Road was initially design as a dual-carriageway truck route, connecting the Western Freeway to the Ballarat West Employment Zone, an industrial area near the Ballarat airport.
The plan was then to continue the truck route south, however massive residential developments are under way along the entire route.
Dyson Drive would provide another crucial north-south route for residents in the new Ballarat West Growth Area.
Future stages would connect to the Glenelg Highway, then follow Bells Road to connect to the Midland Highway near the Ballarat-Colac Road turnoff.
The Carngham Road intersection at Dyson Drive will soon become a roundabout, and it's not known if designs will need to be changed if the Link Road is built - the state government committed $6.6 million in its 2022-23 budget for early design works to duplicate Carngham Road.
In a statement, the opposition said trucks and heavy vehicles would no longer be forced to drive through the centre of Ballarat when the project is complete.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy said the commitment was part of the Liberal-Nationals' Regional Infrastructure Guarantee, where 25 per cent of of all new government capital investment is spent in regional Victoria.
"The need for the Ballarat Link Road has been clear for some time, and we'll get on and deliver it," he said in a statement.
Liberals candidate Louise Staley won Ripon by 15 votes at the 2018 election, and is standing again this year against Labor challenger Martha Haylett - Ms Staley said "Lucas locals" had been "crying out" for the "vital" duplication.
Current City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh is standing for the Liberals in the seat of Wendouree, against incumbent Juliana Addison, while current Moorabool Shire councillor Paul Tatchell is standing for the Liberals in Eureka, formerly known as Buninyong, against incumbent Michaela Settle.
The state election will be held on Saturday, November 26.
