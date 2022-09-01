The final of the six Keeping Ballarat Moving intersection upgrades will soon be up and running, with Regional Roads Victoria releasing plans for a roundabout at Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Out of the six intersections announced during the 2018 state election campaign, only one is complete - traffic lights at Gillies Street and Gregory Street West in Wendouree - while four others are in the middle of construction.
The Dyson Drive roundabout design does not include a fourth exit to the south, instead providing split lanes to the west, north, and east to make it safer to turn right.
According to the Regional Roads Victoria website, construction will get under way soon.
"Work at the intersection is expected to start on the north-east section in early September 2022," it states.
"The initial works will include drainage, service relocations and earthworks.
"Motorists can expect a five-10-minute delay during the construction phase."
It's noted about 700 vehicles use the intersection each hour during peak times, which is expected to increase by 60 per cent by 2041.
Regional Roads Victoria also notes there were seven crashes resulting in injuries between 2014 and 2019.
One resident who lives near the intersection said there were minor crashes "every two or three weeks", while they were growing concerned at the number of drivers who would veer to the left to get around traffic turning right.
They added they were concerned construction would be done twice if the Link Road's second stage went ahead, or if traffic lights were required.
The Dyson Drive works join ongoing traffic light construction at Carngham Road and La Trobe Street, the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane, Hertford Street and Albert Street, and the Midland Highway and Docwra Street.
Each of these projects are being completed simultaneously, provoking exasperation from drivers and anger from business owners.
The new roundabout plan shows empty green space around the roundabout for the eventual duplication of Carngham Road between Dyson Drive and Wiltshire Lane.
The state government committed $6.6 million for "duplication development" in its 2022-23 budget - it's not known when works will begin.
It's also not clear what the roundabout means for the fate of the City of Ballarat's long-awaited Link Road stage two plan, which calls for duplicating Dyson Drive between Carngham Road and Remembrance Drive as traffic increases, before eventually linking to the Glenelg and Midland highways.
It's possible the roundabout would need to be modified, or even replaced, if funding for that project is ever approved.
