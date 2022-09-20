Another Wendouree Parade homeowner is brightening up their million dollar home with a facelift and expansion.
Owners of 318 Wendouree Parade have put forward a new facade plan which will see the building covered in "Dulux Snowy Mountain" paint and a redesign of the second story overhang approved by the council in a previous application.
The planning application documents stated the new facade design was a "positive departure" from the original darker design.
The light paint colour aids in "reducing the bulk of the dwelling" and bigger windows will be added to allow more light inside.
The five bedroom house will be extended and will now include 13B Brawn Avenue in a similar fashion to next door at 320 Wendouree Parade.
The 320 property is 1044 metres squared and domain.com estimates the price to be $1.2 to $1.6 million.
Next door 318 measures 726 metres square and was last on the market in 2016 where the property was listed at $1.15 million.
The expansion will see the existing living room become a formal dining room with the new addition including an open plan family dining and living area which leads out onto an alfresco and new pool area.
The ground floor bedroom will be removed and a master suite added to the first floor alongside three other bedrooms and another bathroom.
Cars are housed in the three vehicle garage located at the rear of the property where the old 13B Brawn Avenue property was.
Above the garage is another bedroom and living area.
318 Wendouree Parade is a part of a series of upgrades planned for the lake suburb in the coming months.
250 metres down the road sits the last empty block on the street which sold for $1.9 million last year.
In May owners put forward building plans to the council for a three story plus basement home which included a gym and rooftop sauna overlooking the lake.
