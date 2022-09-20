The Courier

318 Wendouree Parade new update and expansion in Lake Wendouree

NW
By Nieve Walton
September 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
318 Wendouree Parade's new facelift. Picture supplied.

Another Wendouree Parade homeowner is brightening up their million dollar home with a facelift and expansion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.