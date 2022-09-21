Victoria Police road crime investigations have revealed more detail of events leading up to the horror school bus crash near Bacchus Marsh on Wednesday morning.
According to Detective Inspector Roger Schranz, VicRoads crews were "rehabilitating" the stretch of the Western Freeway following an earlier crash in the area on Tuesday night.
"The bus has slowed down, as per the signs indicating the reduced speeds, then the truck has come around the corner and headed down towards the hill, it's... collided with the bus, forcing the bus off the left hand side of the freeway down the cliff," he told reporters at the scene.
There are no details on the first collision, except that heavy haulage was required and it occurred "not far" from the site of the bus crash.
The VicRoads workers were "working on the side of the road in relation to rope barriers destroyed from the previous collision", he said.
Detective Inspector Schranz said it was "early days" in the investigation, noting the truck driver involved in the bus crash had not yet made any comments.
"The driver was conveyed to hospital in Melbourne," he said.
The school bus crash occured about 3.15am near the Condons Road exit - the bus, with 27 Loreto College Ballarat secondary students and four staff, was on its way towards Melbourne airport for a NASA space camp.
Two students were flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition, while other passengers and the drivers were taken to the Royal Melbourne, Sunshine, Footscray, and Ballarat Base hospitals in stable conditions.
"It's quite miraculous - they've self-evacuated," Detective Inspector Schranz said.
"I'd say it was horrific for (the students), but just as horrific for their parents, I think it's every parent about to send their children off on a camp or for a longer term period, it's their worst nightmare.
"The truck driver is very fortunate to be alive, I think - I would have assumed someone would have passed away, they're all very fortunate."
Grampians Health confirmed a "code brown" emergency is still active at the Ballarat Base Hospital, indicating increased pressure on emergency services, adding some students had already been discharged.
Loreto College issued a statement thanking emergency services and asking for privacy.
Diversions are in place while police investigate the crash, and drivers should avoid the freeway if possible - the freeway is not expected to be reopened until late Wednesday night.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.