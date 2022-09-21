Police have released images of a man they are hunting in their investigation of the suspicious Midvale Shopping Centre fires that destroyed a tobacconist and bakery in January.
The Mount Clear fire occurred at the tobacco store on Geelong Road shortly after 10.40pm on Saturday, 8 January.
CCTV footage shows a man breaking into the store by smashing the glass in the bottom panel of the door and climbing in.
Despite having a face covering, his mask drops several times and reveals his face.
He appears to walk through the store for several minutes with bottles of fuel, dousing the interior of the shop with an accelerant.
The man then appears to crawl back out the smashed door and sets fire to the premises and also sets himself alight.
Police believe he left the area in a dark coloured vehicle.
When the first crews arrived, a tobacconist shop was engulfed in flame and the fire had spread to the two adjoining businesses, a bakery and a gym.
Police said that despite a significant investigation over the past nine months, police are yet to determine the motive for the arson and who is responsible.
Detective Inspector Mick Phyland, Western Region said the CCTV recovered from the damaged shops CCTV drives could be critical in making a breakthrough in the case.
"This was a significant fire and one that potentially could have resulted in businesses and people's livelihoods being irreparably damaged, " Inspector Phyland said.
"The store targeted had only been open for three months and a total of five stores were impacted.
"The fire also had the potential to kill or seriously injure someone had they been in the vicinity at the time of the incident.
"A significant investigation into this incident has been conducted over the past nine months and we're hopeful that by releasing this footage today we'll be in a position to progress that investigation forward.
"There is a man shown in the footage from the night that we are particularly keen to identify and it may be that this is someone who is from outside the Ballarat area but has come here specifically for this matter.
"I'd ask people to look at this footage and image and if you recognise the man, or if you have any other information about the fire, then we ask you to come forward and contact police.
"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be critical and as always this information can be provided anonymously."
The man, who was dressed in a black hooded jumper and black pants at the time, entering the premises and lighting the fire.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man or has any other information about the fire.
Anyone who recognises the man or with further information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
