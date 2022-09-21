The Courier
Manhunt for Mount clear shop arsonist

Updated September 21 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 10:30pm
Police have released images of a man they are hunting in their investigation of the suspicious Midvale Shopping Centre fires that destroyed a tobacconist and bakery in January.

