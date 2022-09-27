More telling images have been released in the hope community information will help crack the Midvale shopping centre fire that destroyed multiple businesses.
Police released further images as part of their investigation into a suspicious fire at a tobacco store in Mount Clear in January.
The images show three unknown men seen in the area in the lead up to the arson attack.
Police said they are yet to determine what involvement the men may have had in the fire but are keen to speak to them and are appealing for anyone who recognises them or the men themselves to come forward.
Last week CCTV footage shows the shocking moment a man appears to douse the store in fuel after smashing his way in through a window.
The fire occurred at a shopping centre on Geelong Road shortly after 10.40pm on Saturday, 8 January.
At the time of the incident the man was wearing a dark coloured hooded jumper and dark coloured pants, with a face covering that slipped off his face.
It later destroyed the popular adjoining Stewarts Bakery and severely damaged a gym in the centre and caused about $1 million worth of damage.
Despite a significant investigation over the past nine months, police are yet to determine the motive for the arson and who is responsible.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the three men shown in the images released today, or the man shown in the CCTV of the fire being lit.
Last week Detective Inspector Mick Phyland, Western Region said the CCTV recovered from the damaged shops CCTV drives could be critical in making a breakthrough in the case.
"This was a significant fire and one that potentially could have resulted in businesses and people's livelihoods being irreparably damaged, " Inspector Phyland said.
"The store targeted had only been open for three months and a total of five stores were impacted.
"The fire also had the potential to kill or seriously injure someone had they been in the vicinity at the time of the incident.
"A significant investigation into this incident has been conducted over the past nine months and we're hopeful that by releasing this footage today we'll be in a position to progress that investigation forward.
"There is a man shown in the footage from the night that we are particularly keen to identify and it may be that this is someone who is from outside the Ballarat area but has come here specifically for this matter.
"I'd ask people to look at this footage and image and if you recognise the man, or if you have any other information about the fire, then we ask you to come forward and contact police.
"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be critical and as always this information can be provided anonymously."
The man, who was dressed in a black hooded jumper and black pants at the time, entering the premises and lighting the fire.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man or has any other information about the fire.
Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images or video, or with further information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.