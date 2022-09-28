Three people involved in last week's school bus crash in Pentland Hills have been released from hospital.
A man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s and a teenage girl with upper body injuries were released from the Royal Melbourne Hospital yesterday, among 33 people taken to various hospitals in Melbourne and Ballarat.
As of Tuesday, two Loreto college students remained at the Royal Children's Hospital. The hospital has been contacted for a condition update.
A chartered bus carrying 27 secondary students and four teachers heading to the airport for a NASA space camp in the US was allegedly struck by a truck while slowing for roadworks about 3.20am on September 21, causing it to roll off a cliff.
A police spokesperson said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing and no charges have yet been laid.
