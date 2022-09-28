The Courier

Three involved in freeway crash released from hospital, two students remain

Updated September 28 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:20am
A chartered bus carrying 27 Loreto College students and four teachers was involved in a crash on the Western Freeway on September 21.

Three people involved in last week's school bus crash in Pentland Hills have been released from hospital.

