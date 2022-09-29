One student remains in hospital following Loreto bus crash

Another Loreto College student has been released from hospital following last week's bus crash on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh.
Out of the 33 people in total sent to various hospitals in Ballarat and Melbourne, only one student remains in a stable condition at the Royal Children's Hospital.
It follow's Wednesday news of three patients involved in the crash being released from the Royal Melbourne.
In a statement, a Loreto College spokesperson said the school was planning a "normal" return to school for term four, with some students involved in the freeway incident recovering well and intending to return on the first week back.
Counselling has been provided to students affected by the incident, and individual learning arrangements have been put in place as required.
The arrangements include shorter days and rest breaks for some students, as well as timetable and room changes for accessibility.
The school has also contacted the Victoria Curriculum and Assessment Authority regarding arrangements for students involved in the crash studying VCE.
"We also wish to acknowledge the many schools and organisations throughout the state and nation, and even internationally who have sent prayers and words of encouragement and support," the spokesperson said.
"We continue to be grateful for all of the support the Loreto community has received and express our thoughts and prayers to all involved."
