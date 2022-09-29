The Courier

Another Loreto College student released from the hospital, school eyes term four

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One student remains in hospital following Loreto bus crash

Another Loreto College student has been released from hospital following last week's bus crash on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.