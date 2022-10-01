The Courier
Council

'Does not exist': FOI exposes council koala misinformation

By Maeve McGregor
October 1 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Kate Healy.

Correspondence obtained under freedom of information has revealed an oft-cited council commissioned report into the efficacy of the city's koala overlay does not exist, contrary to statements made by City of Ballarat management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.