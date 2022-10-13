The Sunraysia Highway is closed at Waubra, Lexton and Avoca, together with the main road to Ararat effectively cutting three of the four main roads into Lexton.
Meanwhile, the Glenelg Highway at Skipton is still open, but locals expect it to close overnight as the Mount Emu Creek rises rapidly.
At Lexton, Pyrenees Hotel operator Matt Whitty said the Burnbank Creek had burst its banks for the second time in a week, making a bridge in the middle of town impassable.
He said the water had also spread over all lanes of the nearby Sunraysia Highway and into a park across the road, which has already been badly damaged in last week's deluge.
"The flooding is not as bad as last week - yet," he said.
"But without a shadow of a doubt, it will be soon."
He said the 1845 pub - one of the oldest in Victoria - was "safe" at the moment, and had again become a meeting place for the community.
"We've kinda become a daycare centre for kids who've been picked up from school and so on," he said.
"We're still open tonight - at least for the people who can get here."
In Skipton, a Watch and Act alert has been issued for the Mount Emu Creek.
As of 2pm the creek was still below minor flood level at less than 3m, but residents said it was rapidly growing.
'Libby' at the Skipton BP roadhouse and post office said floodwaters had already covered play equipment next to the creek at Stewart Park.
"The Glenelg Highway is still passable - but people need to travel tonight. I'm not sure it'll be passable tomorrow," she said.
"It's rising really quickly."
She said several suburban roads around Skipton had been closed, but main arterials were not yet affected.
"The supermarket in Skipton and our roadhouse are doing a roaring trade," she said.
"I've noticed here they seem to be going for the hot food.
"We have a lot of SES volunteers here and that's what they want. There's plenty of food to go around."
She said she felt the town was prepared.
"I think we're ok - there's a bit of panic - but not a great deal."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
