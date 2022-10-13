The Courier
Home/Video
Updated

Roads closed in the Ballarat region as heavy rain continues

By The Courier
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victorians are urged to defer all non-essential travel on Thursday as heavy rain continues to smash Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.