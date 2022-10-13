Victorians are urged to defer all non-essential travel on Thursday as heavy rain continues to smash Victoria.
Conditions on roads around the Ballarat region are also affected, with 36.2mm of rain captured at the Bureau of Meteorology's offical weather station at Ballarat Airport, Mitchell Park.
The heavy rain has caused water to impact several roads, including Gillies Street, between Sturt Street and the Ballarat Specialist School.
Other City of Ballarat roads that are closed include:
The Department of Transport has also advised of a number of other road closures outside of Ballarat.
The Western Freeway off-ramp for Melbourne traffic heading into Ballan has been closed due to flooding.
People approaching Ballan from the east should instead drive past the roadhouse and enter the town via Ballan-Daylesford Road.
The entire length of the Ballan-Daylesford Road has also been closed due to flooding as is the Daylesford-Trentham Road.
On top of that, the Daylesford-Malmsbury Road is blocked due to fallen trees. The Midland Highway to Ballarat and also to Castlemaine remain open at this stage.
Ballarat-Carngham Road is closed west of Whites Road at Bunkers Hill.
Part of Carngham-Linton Road - north of Sanke Valley - is also cut off due to flooding.
Other closures include:
"We remind motorists, cyclists and pedestrians of the avoidable dangers of entering floodwater. The water could be deeper than expected and the road surface may be compromised. When encountering flooding or a Road Closed sign, motorists must turn around find an alternative route." a statement from the Department of Transport said.
"Other potential hazards include fallen trees or branches, landslips and power failures taking out traffic signals.
Motorists are reminded to slow down in the wet, to be extra-vigilant when behind the wheel and to leave extra space between themselves and the car in front, as braking distances increase in wet conditions."
Drivers are also urged to turn on headlights to "help see and be seen."
If the rain becomes too heavy for wipers to cope, we suggest pulling over safely away from floodwater and waiting for the rain to pass.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
