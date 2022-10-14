The Courier

Ballarat Gold Mine: Application for new tailings storage facility in Mount Clear

By Alex Ford
October 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Underneath the Ballarat Gold Mine in 2019. Picture by Alex Ford

An application for a major facility expansion at the Ballarat Gold Mine has been submitted to the City of Ballarat for approval.

