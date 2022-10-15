The Ballarat Light Car Club has been at its current site near the airport for more than 40 years, and has seen generations of drivers hit its dirt track.
Built by club members and volunteers over the decades from a former runway, the track loops through Crown land, providing plenty of thrills, and for many, their first motorsport experience.
Club president Wayne Drew said the focus is on junior members, with events for 12 and 14-year-olds, to encourage them to learn car control and safety in a fun way - plus they can race against their parents.
"Name another sport where you can do that," he said.
"To see those kids drive for the first time, and teach them some basic life skills - they're driving real cars out here, and unlike other disciplines, this could be a lifesaving skill to see what happens when the ground is wet or the road is loose, turning the steering wheel and realising there's a repercussion to that."
Mr Drew joined the club when he was 18, and understands its value as an accessible way to try the sport out, especially when the best race cars certainly aren't the most expensive.
There are currently about 200 members, not including partners and children who get involved as well, and the club hosts monthly racing events, and occasionally state series races.
"There's a lot of history - before this club, it was the Light Car Club of Australia Ballarat Branch formed in 1949 - so we're well into our 70s now, and it's exciting to see all that history," he said.
"It would be sad to see it all lost."
Pre-construction work is now under way to extend Liberator Drive through the Ballarat West Employment Zone around the planned runway extension at the Ballarat Airport, which will cut through part of the car club's track.
This week, Development Victoria opened expressions of interest for stages three and four of the BWEZ project, releasing 50 hectares of land for industrial use.
Part of stage four is directly over the car club's track, which also houses spare equipment and its clubrooms.
While the car club still pays its lease on the land, Mr Drew said it's not yet clear what will happen next.
"The club is just looking for some certainty and security in the long-term," he said.
"Whether that's the City of Ballarat relocating us somewhere from here or adjacent to here or whatever it may be, so we can improve our facility.
"To have long-term security or tenure means the club can put forward a 25-year, a 50-year plan, so it's still here long past the existing membership has moved on."
Mr Drew is staying positive about the news, noting if a new home is found, it's an opportunity to redesign the track and build modern clubrooms and facilities.
"It might mean we have different sorts of events depending on where we end up and what the surface and construction is like," he said.
"It's important we can use our venue through all weather conditions, we live in Ballarat, we need somewhere we can compete all-year-round."
While the City of Ballarat referred questions to Development Victoria, the state government agency did not directly answer questions about what will happen to existing users in the area.
Were continuing to work closely with the community, City of Ballarat and Regional Development Victoria to investigate future opportunities for the Ballarat West Employment Zone," Development Victoria's Penny Forrest said in a statement.
For more information on the Ballarat Light Car Club, including its come-and-try days, head to blcc.net.au
