More than 700 houses could be built across two massive parcels of land, more than 50 hectares, in Ballarat's new Northern Growth Zone.
The two lots, for sale by expressions of interest through Biggin and Scott Land, are both on Olliers Road, with one, 1 Noble Court, adjoining the Midland Highway.
The Olliers Road block, which is 23 hectares, stretches from Noble Court almost to the freeway.
The real estate listing notes that subject to council approval, the block could be subdivided into 355 lots.
The second block, at 1 Noble Court, follows the Burrumbeet Creek and Western Freeway to the south, past the Midland Highway overpass roundabout, north to Olliers Road.
Agents state another 371 lots could be created on the 31-hectare block, subject to council approval, with a drainage lake near the intersection of the two freeways.
Advertising for the blocks shows "future Ballarat Grammar campus" near the school's existing farm campus, but Ballarat Grammar confirmed it had no plans to open a new campus nearby.
Expressions of interest for both blocks close on November 11.
Agents from Biggin and Scott Land were contacted for comment.
Listings online note "Ballarat is the most land constrained market in Victoria" and "(f)uture price growth (is) underpinned by supply shortage".
Previously, part of the land was sold as part of a bigger 60 hectare parcel, which went for $5.7 million at auction in 2019.
The new land release follows the City of Ballarat successfully rezoning parts of Mount Rowan to Urban Growth Zone in September, after more than 12 months of planning and debate.
A 10-hectare block on Cummins Road also went up for sale last month.
The growth zone stretches east from Miners Rest around Central Highlands Water's treatment facility, as far north as Cummins Road and just north of Sims Road to the Midland Highway.
At the time, council noted in a media release it will work with the Victorian Planning Authority on precinct structure plans and other detailed planning and infrastructure requirements.
It said the new Northern Growth area is expected to accommodate up to 6000 houses and potentially some 15,000 residents.
"Detailed landscape assessments will be part of the future planning processes to ensure it is protected," the release stated.
"Future planning will also consider Burrumbeet Creek and protecting the Dowling Forest Racecourse precinct and nearby rural living areas."
Burrumbeet Creek is subject to flooding, with repeated studies carried out by the state government and council over the past decade.
The new Ballarat showgrounds will also be built on the other side of the Midland Highway, with the current Creswick Road site to become a new athletics facility.
While the two blocks could see 700 homes being built on 54 hectares, focus remains on the state government's plan to build the 2026 Commonwealth Games athlete's village at the former Ballarat saleyards site on La Trobe Street in Delacombe.
This 14-hectare site - without additional infrastructure and minus any heritage-listed buildings - will house at least 1750 athletes and staff for the Games in March 2026.
Council said last week the project will provide "a new and diverse stock of affordable and social housing" after the Games, particularly when the nearby animal shelter and transfer station are moved, though it's not clear when planning and construction will begin.
