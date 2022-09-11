The Courier

Miners Rest growth continues with new land parcel on market

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Development opportunity in Miners Rest

For more than 25 years the land at 299 Cummins Road in Miners Rest has been a family farm but with its owners deciding to move on it's likely to become home to a lot more people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.