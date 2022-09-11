Miners Rest growth continues with new land parcel on market

For more than 25 years the land at 299 Cummins Road in Miners Rest has been a family farm but with its owners deciding to move on it's likely to become home to a lot more people.
The 9.050 hectare block of land is being touted as a future residential site for up to 120 homes within Ballarat's northern growth area.
Although currently zoned as farming land, it sits within the growth area identified for housing development and Ballarat Council has applied to the Victorian government to fast-track the necessary rezoning required to allow for development within the growth area boundaries.
If rezoned as 'urban growth zone' it would clear the way for a residential subdivision. Interest in the block is expected to be keen with developers already approaching many landholders in the area ahead of the expected rezoning of land to urban growth zone.
In June, council officers said development in the northern growth area, close to Miners Rest and Mount Rowan, could commence within 12 to 18 months if the planning minister approved the application.
The farm, which has a 242m frontage on to Cummins Rd, currently contains a four bedroom home with swimming pool and outbuildings and is 15 minutes from Ballarat's CBD.
In the past few years, residential estates have crept closer and closer to the property, now almost touching its south-west corner.
According to the 2021 census data, the population of Miners Rest has grown 23 per cent over the past five years to 3829 residents.
Over the same period the number of houses in Miners Rest has built up 26 per cent to 1395, and the number of families calling the burgeoning suburb home jumped 30 per cent.
The Northern Growth Area is expected to eventually be home to more than 600 houses and 15,000 new residents.
The property at 299 Cummins Road, Miners Rest, is for sale by expression of interest, closing October 5 at 3pm.
