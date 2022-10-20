The Courier

Red Lion Hotel owner David Canny elected as Australian Hotels Association president

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:00am
Red Lion Hotel owner David Canny has been elected president of the Australian Hotels Associatin. File photo.

One of Ballarat's most respected hospitality leaders says labour and skills shortages will be one of his main priorities in his new role as the national president of the Australian Hotels Association (AHA).

