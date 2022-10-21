Expressions of interest to build the road through the Bridge Mall have opened, the next big step towards revitalising the CBD precinct.
Earlier this year, the City of Ballarat released the final designs for the $15 million project, which involves using bluestones from the former saleyards on LaTrobe Street to build a one-way cobblestone street through the mall.
A new playground would be built on the southern side, with fences to protect children, and a handful of new car parks are also included, as well as more seating and "meeting and assembly areas".
As part of reopening to east-bound traffic, the Grenville Street and Sturt Street intersection would also be modified, with cars unable to turn south from Sturt Street.
The design also includes "smart street lighting" with projections for building facades, and a "portal" to the Yarrowee River near Coliseum Walk.
The expressions of interest, open to "suitably qualified contractors", is a step towards tenders being advertised in February - successful respondents will be shortlisted, then invited to tender.
A separate process has also begun for the new playground - council noted in a media release "(t)he concept design for the play space will continue to be refined in line with construction costs. Elements of the play space may need to be adapted or removed to ensure the project falls within budget".
Major works are not expected to begin until the second quarter of 2023, according to the EOI documents, and should be completed by the second quarter of 2024.
Early works were expected to begin late this year, before major works begin in the new year after the Christmas shopping period, but it appears the timeline has been revised so that tenders will not be awarded until March.
Installation work on the playground is not expected to begin until the first quarter of 2024.
This will be council's major infrastructure project for the next year or so, with mayor Daniel Moloney stating repeatedly it will be fully completed well before the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
While council has faced criticism from some residents and business owners about the plan to reopen the street to traffic, the consensus, at least as heard by The Courier, is that something must be done in the area.
The mall was paved over in 1981 - when it is reopened, it will be renamed Bridge Street.
Cr Moloney said in a statement the project will be "transformational".
"It will return Bridge Street to the vibrant destination it once was, attracting shoppers, diners, residents and visitors," he said.
"We look forward to commencing works next year."
The expressions of interest process closes November 9.
