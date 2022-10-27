BCA cancels all cricket, still hope for WBBL festival

The Ballarat Cricket Association has made the early call to cancel all junior and senior grades of cricket this weekend with the wet weather leaving grounds unsafe for play.
It is the second week in a row that all cricket has been abandoned and the third round lost so far this season.
The decision does not affect the WBBL festival at Eastern Oval this weekend with hope the weather will break to allow some play.
There are four scheduled WBBL games in Ballarat this weekend: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers at 10:15am on Saturday, Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars at 2pm on Saturday, Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers at 3pm on Sunday, and Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder at 3pm on Monday.
It's the first time the Renegades are set to play in Victoria in over 1000 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BCA's decision delays the start of the expanded senior women's competition, which was due to being on Friday night, and leaves all teams below first grade waiting for their seasons to start.
Ballarat has experienced its wettest October on record with 194mm of rain falling across 27 days.
Around 15mm of rainfall has been recorded since 9am on Thursday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.