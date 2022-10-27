The Courier

Ballarat Cricket Association cancels all grades, still hope for WBBL festival

Updated October 27 2022 - 9:04am, first published 6:30am
BCA cancels all cricket, still hope for WBBL festival

The Ballarat Cricket Association has made the early call to cancel all junior and senior grades of cricket this weekend with the wet weather leaving grounds unsafe for play.

