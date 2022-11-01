Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will finally unveil his statue in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens this week.
The statue will be the first in nine years.
The unveiling, open to the public, will be held on Friday, November 4 at 1.30pm in the gardens.
Sydney-based sculptor Linda Klarfeld completed the sculpture, following her work on Tony Abbott and Julia Gillard.
She said she was eager to have her piece on display after COVID disruptions.
"My 91-year-old art teacher suggested I think about Mr Turnbull as a real person, father and husband and not just the politician or businessman," she said in a statement.
"So that's what I did in the end, I wanted his children and grandchildren to be able to see him in the piece and to like it."
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said in a statement it will be "an absolute honour" to welcome Mr Turnbull.
"We've all been waiting with anticipation for this unveiling - it has certainly been a long time coming," he said.
"The Prime Ministers Avenue is an absolute highlight of Ballarat and something we truly cherish."
Ballarat's Prime Ministers Avenue has a statue of every prime minister since Edmund Barton.
The Avenue was officially opened by the Governor of Victoria, Sir Winston Dugan, on March 2, 1940 who unveiled the busts of the first six Prime Ministers.
The first 12 busts in the Prime Minister's Avenue were a gift to the people of Ballarat from prominent local benefactor and Member of Parliament, Richard Armstrong Crouch, who left a further bequest to ensure the continuation of the Avenue after his death.
The City of Ballarat now funds the creation of the $30,000 sculptures through its public art program.
Council is currently compiling the design brief to secure the next artist to sculpt the bust of Scott Morrison MP, 30th Prime Minister of Australia.
More recently, the Avenue has seen political protests, including John Howard and Tony Abbott's statues being defaced in 2020, and before that Kevin Rudd's, while activists installed a bust of Scott Morrison made of coal earlier this year.
