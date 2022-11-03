SWIMMERS are not really known for cross-training with a run - or so these Ballarat Gold athletes say. They generally prefer gym work and weight training.
These swimmers are preparing to make a splash by rallying clubmates and family together for this month's Run for a Cause.
A couple have participated before, but not as a swimming club.
Gold's Skye Laube said it was a great chance to strengthen their teamwork and to help others, supporting Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"It's for a good charity and we can also promote the swimming club and not many people might know who we are, unless they're at the pool," Skye said.
"This is a chance for us to reconnect as a club and to further that bond by inviting our families along.
"We'll be out there together on the day to have a bit of fun."
Run for a Cause returns to live action in Victoria Park later this month after being forced into virtual events under pandemic conditions the past two years.
The Ballarat Foundation stepped in to save a mass participation run and walk event for the city in 2018 in the demise of Run Ballarat.
This year's Run will feature a two-lap 10-kilometre run, a 5km run and walk and the popular 1km children's dash.
Gold swimmer Mackenna Naylor said some of their team would run or walk while others had volunteered to manage the group and ensure there was plenty of cheering along the course. She said this was a way they could all be involved in the community fun.
All money raised will support this year's cause, Ballarat Christmas Appeal, in directly helping Ballarat's most vulnerable families this festive season. The appeal works with frontline Ballarat welfare organisations St Vincent de Paul, Uniting Ballarat, Anglicare and the Salvation Army.
Gold swimmer Amy Bregazzi said the appeal help give the team a good goal while they continued to step up their training regime ahead of a heavy competition season in the new year.
"The Christmas appeal helps fund a choice of presents for some who are not as fortunate," Amy said.
Run for a Cause is at Victoria Park on November 20.
To enter Run for a Cause, or to donate directly to Ballarat Christmas Appeal: ballaratfoundation.org.au
