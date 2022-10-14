The Courier
Home/Video

Run for a Cause 2022: Genesis' Mel Tempest says okay to ask for help

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MENTAL well-being is a vital component of health and fitness that Genesis gym owner Mel Tempest wants to promote in backing Run for a Cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.