MENTAL well-being is a vital component of health and fitness that Genesis gym owner Mel Tempest wants to promote in backing Run for a Cause.
Ms Tempest said the mass participation run and walk event's return from a virtual hiatus was an important chance for people to keep moving towards normal in supporting each other and knowing it was okay to ask for help.
"The main reason we're supporting Run for a Cause is not about branding or getting members back," Ms Tempest said.
"...We've been in Ballarat since 2003 and the community has been so good to us. We're 100 per cent locally owned and this is about giving back to community too, to help local people."
Ms Tempest said The Ballarat Foundation, which hosts Run, effectively promoted mental well-being through its suite of programs to break cycles of disadvantage.
She said this felt a natural fit for what Genesis, formerly known as Body and Soul, promoted as a health and fitness facility with meditation and nutrition supports to help people best look after their whole well-being.
All money raised in Run for a Cause will support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal. Genesis is this week offering a six-week membership for $50 with $20 donated directly to the appeal - and six weeks for people to get moving for the event.
Ms Tempest said the Run was a great chance for people of all ages and abilities to get moving, whether it be in the 10-kilometre run, five-kilometre run and walk or 1km children's dash - and it always helped to get moving with others.
Run For a Cause is in Victoria Park on November 20.
TO ENTER, MORE DETAILS: ballaratfoundation.org.au
