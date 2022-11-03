The Courier

Nature Notes: Uncommon imperial jezebel butterfly spotted near Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
The imperial jezebel lays its eggs on mistletoe leaves. Picture by Jenny Sedgwick

This colourful butterfly is the imperial jezebel. Although not rare, it is not a common butterfly in the Ballarat district.

