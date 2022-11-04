The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election

2022 Victorian election: Wayne Rigg to nominate as independent in Ripon

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Rigg is running as an independent in Ballarat.

Former City of Ballarat deputy mayor Wayne Rigg has announced he will run as an independent in the state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.