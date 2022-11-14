The City of Ballarat has stood in solidarity with the region's transgender community as part of Trans Awareness Week with a raising of the group's flag at Queen Victoria Square outside Town Hall on Monday.
KL, who is the organiser of A Place at The Table and a member of the council's LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee which helped shape their LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Plan 2022-2026, said it was an "absolute blessing" to have they city's support.
"Here in Ballarat, we've actually got a really strong visibility, things like the Trans Awareness Week flag raising means that we will have the flag up for five days on the flagpole this year, to show the wider community that the trans community is here," they said.
KL said it was important to have such an event marking the week to emphasise the adverse impacts the trans community have faced and the dire ripple effects it can have.
"The reason for Trans Awareness Week is it's a lead up to the Trans Day of Remembrance, which happens every year on the 20th of November," they said.
"Trans Day of Remembrance is a day in which we memorialise those who have been lost to violence, or suicide, or drug overdose from our trans community. The health effects, the mental health effects on the trans community are severe in many many ways.
"Through this week of awareness, we try and reduce that prejudice and that stigma around trans people to have better health outcomes so that we don't have to have a memorial day like Trans Day of Remembrance every year."
Speakers at Monday's event included KL who spoke about trans misogyny in sports, Phoenix P-12 Community College student Remi Turkovic, City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson and Cr Daniel Moloney who emceed the ceremony.
"I think that trans youth need to have expression from clubs to be included," KL said.
"Here in Australia, kids are filtered into sport and as young people there should be a space for everybody in those clubs, at every point and with the ability to be able to continue on to elite levels if they choose without the stigma and the the issues that they face."
This year will mark the 24th Trans Day of Remembrance. Worldwide more than 800 people have had their lives lost due to trans discrimination.
On Sunday night a vigil will be held to honour those who have had their lives taken by transphobia at the Ballarat Trades Hall at 7:30pm.
The transgender flag will be up for the entire week at Queen Victoria Square.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
