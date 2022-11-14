The Courier

City of Ballarat raises trans flag as part Trans Awareness Week

By Malvika Hemanth
November 15 2022 - 10:30am
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson, Cr Daniel Moloney, Phoenix P-12 Community College student Remi Turkovic, A Place At The Table organiser KL and Cr Belinda Coates commemorate Trans Awareness Week. Picture by City of Ballarat.

The City of Ballarat has stood in solidarity with the region's transgender community as part of Trans Awareness Week with a raising of the group's flag at Queen Victoria Square outside Town Hall on Monday.

