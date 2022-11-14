The Courier

Zoe Hives to represent Australia in inaugural United Cup

Matt Currill
Matt Currill
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:57am, first published 10:05am
Zoe Hives will represent Australia at the United Cup. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Zoe Hives will represent Australia in the inaugural United Cup, continuing a stellar year for the Kingston tennis star.

