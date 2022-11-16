The future of the butcher's trade is in good hands - with another Ballarat woman taking out the Australian Meat Industry Council's Victorian Apprentice of the Year.
Laura Ross from Sinclair Meats in Delacombe claimed the state trophy on Saturday - and will head to the national titles in Adelaide, three months from now.
She follows in the footsteps of Lauren Jacobson - another Sinclairs staff member - who claimed the 2021 title.
"I didn't think I'd done so well in the competition so I was shocked when I won," a humble Ms Ross said.
"I think passion and pride in your work makes a good butcher.
"I didn't come from a farm background, but I started doing this sort of stuff at home. I was intrigued by it and thought I'd give being an apprentice butcher a go."
Ms Ross also has an on-farm butchering business and has been working at Sinclairs for more than two years.
"Laura's attention to detail is above the rest. It's always about quality," Manager Ned Mitrovic said.
"She has a real love for the industry and does a lot of related work out of hours.
"And if ever I need extra staff, Laura always puts her hand up."
Three women in the past four years have claimed the state's top apprentice ward.
Mr Mitroivic said the judges looked at an apprentice's skills, theory and practical exercises.
But Ms Ross was not the only local winner on Saturday.
Others included John Harbour Quality Butcher in Soldiers Hill who won third prize for their bacon.
Pyrenees Premium Cuts (Avoca, Ararat, Maryborough and Castlemaine) also claimed a second prize for their traditional smoked strassburg in their cooked-and-ready-to-eat section.
"We just want to make the kind of fresh food that people are seeking - the stuff they can't get at the supermarket," owner Hayley Collicoat said.
"We are about celebrating the time and effort and the art it takes to get the final result.
"Everything we sell is home made and I think it's important we recognise these producers."
It's another boost for the award winning Avoca butcher, which was forced to rebuild during the pandemic after a fire.
Ms Collicoat said they had recently bought their fourth shop - in Castlemaine - and all had the Pyrenees Premium Cuts branding.
"You'd be amazed at how far people travel to get good products," she said.
"We have people from Mildura and Swan Hill who regularly come in and fill up their eskies.
"I think about 90 per cent of our customers come from Melbourne.
"They often have property in the area or they're passing through and stop in Avoca. I think some of our connections with the wineries help too."
The rapidly expanding business also picked up a swag of awards at the AMIC national Charcuteries Excellence Awards in September.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
