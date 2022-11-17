One of Ballarat's iconic hotels, that led a renaissance for a stretch of once-rundown Lydiard Street, has been put on the market.
Gorgi Coghlan said she and her husband, Simon Coghlan, have spent the last six months processing their decision to sell the Provincial Hotel.
"This is our baby and has been our passion project," Ms Coghlan said.
The Coghlans opened their hotel and restaurant in 2018, but between then and 2007 the 105-year-old Edwardian art-nouveau building was abandoned.
In 2014 The Courier spoke to local National Trust of Australia president Dianne Gow described the building as a glaring eyesore.
"It is just so sad," Ms Gow said.
"Look at what the potential could be. It could be so spectacular."
Ms Coghlan said she has been so grateful to work on the building and views it as a gift.
"When Simon called me and said I think I have a project for us about four and a half years ago, I was laughing and, [I thought] what has my husband come up with now?," Ms Coghlan said.
"Then we went for a wander through her and knew how much potential she had."
The business is being sold through Resort Brokers Australia who are looking for offers over $3 million.
Ms Coghlan said they were not looking for a quick sale and wanted to find the right person to take over the business.
"We are very protective of her and we are protective of who she goes to," she said
"We are confident that the incredible team that we have, will continue to go on to help Provincial into the next chapter.
"That is one of the greatest strengths of our business; our team."
Ms Coghlan said they have a few projects underway and they felt, in fairness to the building, needed their full attention.
"We only have so much energy and can only be in so many places at the one time," she said.
Ms Coghlan wanted people to know their next pursuit will be in the Ballarat area.
"We love Ballarat, we are very very supportive and interested in maintaining Ballarat tourism," she said.
"People can be rest assured that we are redirecting our creative energy into the town and surrounds.
"We are very much stuck here, they have us for good."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
