A piece of real estate is up for grabs that sees an average of 26,000 passing cars every day.
The Wendouree car yard has 133m of frontage on Learmonth Road - and 67m along busy Gillies Street.
"It's one of Ballarat's busiest intersections," Sam Borner of Ray White Real Estate said.
"It's only been online for a few days and we're already getting lots of calls."
He could not comment on the estimated price of the land but said it was likely to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
"It's a rare opportunity to snap up a high profile piece of land." Mr Borner said.
"But any long term redevelopment would be conditional on rezoning.
"It will stay a car yard for now but in the long term it could be used as a combination of retail, bulky goods - or even a supermarket."
The general area was mentioned in a 2019 master plan for a Wendouree rail precinct, which the City of Ballarat said it was still committed to.
"Council officers are actively engaging with State Government authorities to progress implementation of the Master Plan," development growth director Natalie Robertson said.
"The land at the station, transport infrastructure, services and other elements related to the station precinct are all owned and managed by the Victorian Government."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
