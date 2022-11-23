UPDATE 3.30pm:
VicRoads has confirmed that the GovHub will remain closed for a third day on Friday for what they have described as "urgent repairs".
"The VicRoads call centre which is housed in the Customer Hub building is also impacted by the closure and our customers may experience longer than expected wait times if they call us," a spokesperson said.
"We expect to have a further update on the estimated reopening of the Ballarat Customer Hub later today."
Earlier:
Ballarat's GovHub is closed for a second day - after a 2m metal panel fell from a second storey over a main thoroughfare.
Signs have been posted at the site, directing people to use the Wendouree VicRoads office instead.
The concourse is cordoned off with bunting and being monitored by security staff.
A cherry picker is still parked next to the GovHub and it is unclear if the machine has moved since Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Department of Treasury and Finance confirmed the building was closed to check the facade.
The department has been contacted for comment on the results.
The five-storey GovHub was completed in April 2021, four months behind schedule, at a cost of about $100 million.
It was designed by John Wardle Architects and built in a joint venture with Kane Constructions and Ballarat's Nicholson Constructions.
The 101 Armstrong Street site was set up to accommodate up to 1000 Victorian Government public servants and 220 cars.
More to come
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
