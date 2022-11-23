UPDATE: The state government has confirmed GovHub will be closed to staff and visitors while the building is inspected.
A Department of Treasury and Finance spokesperson said in a statement a full assessment of the building's facade will be undertaken, "following strong winds this week".
"The GovHub has been closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and visitors while work is underway," they said.
"A decision about the re-opening of the GovHub will be made once the assessment has been completed and an update will be provided to staff and the community."
Ballarat's GovHub office building has been closed to the public after part of the wall cladding fell off in strong winds.
On Wednesday morning, a large part of the exterior cladding was missing on the western side above the public concourse on the western side of the building, near the VicRoads customer service centre and the building's main atrium.
The section missing is estimated to be 1.5 to 2 metres long.
GovHub officially opened in April 2021, set to house hundreds of state government public servants - the State Revenue Office in Mount Helen and VicRoads in Wendouree moved operations to the building, with workers from the departments of Education and Training; Justice and Community Safety; Environment, Land Water and Planning; and Regional Development Victoria and Consumer Affairs Victoria.
Workers are currently only required to work from GovHub three days a week.
It's not clear when the building will reopen, nor if workers are allowed inside.
The state government's Department of Treasury and Finance and RDV have been contacted for comment.
