The Courier
Home/Video
Updated

Ballarat GovHub closed after wall panel falls off

Updated November 23 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the GovHub wall appears to have fallen off. Picture by The Courier

UPDATE: The state government has confirmed GovHub will be closed to staff and visitors while the building is inspected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.