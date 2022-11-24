Get ready for a dance party in gumboots.
Ballarat's Spilt Milk festival is forging ahead on Saturday-week, no matter what the weather, with crews starting to set up at Victoria Park on Thursday morning.
Temporary fencing, semi trailers and metal poles were seen being put in place in a waterlogged area along Gillies Street South.
Ballarat's first and only Spilt Milk festival was held in 2019, and this time it is expected to attract around 30,000 people.
Artists include Flume, G Flip and Mallrat.
The City of Ballarat said access to Victoria Park would be restricted for at least 10 days from Monday.
The one-day festival will run from 11am-11pm on Saturday December 3 and organisers are working to minimise mud issues.
"Spilt Milk organisers have conducted letter drops in the area to notify surrounding neighbours about the event, including information about amplified music and road restrictions," a council spokesperson said.
"Sound engineers have worked to ensure there is minimal 'noise spill' into surrounding areas."
The Victoria Park Inclusive Play Space will only be closed on the day - and pedestrian access to the park will remain open via footpaths on Friday 2 December and Sunday 4 December.
If you live in Alfredton, Newington, Redan or Delacombe, expect some amplified sound checks on Friday December 2 (4pm-10pm) and again on Saturday December 3 (9-11am).
The amplified music on the day should be finished at 11pm sharp.
Several roads in and around Victoria Park will be closed off for several days including Cedar and Caretakers drives as well as Poplar, Elm and Pine avenues (all from 8am Monday until 6pm on December 7).
A shorter road closure will be in place for Oak Avenue between dawn on Friday December 2 and 6pm Sunday December 4.
The south-bound lane of Gillies Street will be closed between Arthur and Winter streets for five and a half hours from 8pm on the day of the festival.
The Spilt Milk organisers have been contacted for comment.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
