There is no denying just how instrumental East Point duo Hugh Bond and James Van Es were to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' NAB League season.
The pair finished second and third in the Rebels best-and-fairest count, behind number one draft pick contender Aaron Cadman, as they both made their case for draft selection on Tuesday night.
Standing at 197 centimetres tall, Greater Western Victoria Rebel James Van Es has made a name for himself this NAB League season as one of the best key defenders in this year's AFL Draft.
The North Ballarat junior finished third in the Rebels best-and-fairest voting and earned selection in the National Championships for Vic Country.
After an impressive year of football, Van Es now turns his attention to Tuesday night's AFL Draft.
"I'm trying not too think about it too much because there's not much I can do now. I've got a little bit of confidence but you can never have too much because anything could happen," Van Es said.
"It is all pretty full on for my family, Mum is probably a bit more nervous than me, she's really intrigued and wants to see me be successful."
Van Es averaged 12 disposals and a league-best 8 intercept possessions per game at the Rebels this season, with his one-on-one strength and intercept marking ability catching the eyes of AFL club recruiters.
"Everyone loved it at the Rebels this season. We ended up having a really good culture in the end," Van Es said.
"The Gippsland win at the end of the season showed how connected we were as a team, it was just super exciting to see everything come together at once."
The defender's NAB League form led to a spot with Vic Country in the National Championships, matching up against the best up-and-coming forwards in the country.
"The Championships were a big step up from NAB League, it was definitely a lot quicker," he said.
"There were just a lot of great players everywhere so you knew any turnover out of defence would come back in with interest and probably sail back over your head for a goal."
Along with NAB League and the National Championships, the St Patrick's College student also suited up in his school's Herald Sun Shield campaign, alongside fellow Rebels teammate and draftee hopeful Beau Tedcastle.
It made for an action-packed 2022 for Van Es.
"It was a bit of a struggle trying to juggle the school footy as well," Van Es said.
"It probably took a back seat which was unfortunate because I would've loved to have played a bit more school footy. It's often the highlight of most people's junior careers."
A St Kilda star has helped Van Es handle everything that has come up during his break-out season, along with former Rebels and 2021 draftees Sam Butler (Hawthorn) and Kai Lohmann (Brisbane).
"We're family friends with Rowan Marshall and he has been really helpful for me in talking all things footy as well as Sam Butler and Kai Lohmann," Van Es said.
"They all kind of help me get an understanding as to how hard the step-up it is and help me do what it takes to prepare myself for it."
Van Es will be watching from Smythes Creek on Monday and Tuesday night, hoping to not only hear his name called out but the names of his fellow Rebels teammates as well.
Hugh Bond's hard-working efforts in the midfield this NAB League season helped his Greater Western Victoria Rebels to a fourth-placed finish, but it was his strong performances in different positions for Vic Country that caught the attention of AFL club recruiters.
The North Ballarat junior enjoyed a break-out 2022 season with the Rebels program, averaging 20 disposals and a league-best nine tackles per game.
"At the start of the year we were a little bit all over the place but by the end of the year we all gelled together and had a pretty good last couple of games," Bond said.
"Going into finals we were probably the most dangerous team and then we just had a bad day against the Knights."
Bond's form earned him selection in Vic Country's National Championships side, alongside fellow Rebels Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty and James Van Es.
"It was pretty surreal. Just getting to play footy and hang out with your best mates," Bond said.
"It felt like we were living the dream."
Vic Country's strong midfield meant Bond was instead used across half back and as a tagger.
"It was a really good move for me. It showed recruiters that I can play multiple positions which definitely helped," he said.
"Recruiters said it was good to see that I had some flexibility to my game. I don't really mind what role I play whether I'm on-ball, tagging or across half-back."
Those recruiters made their interest known to Bond at the Draft Combine, with draftee hopefuls spending the first two days of the three-day combine meeting club recruiters.
Bond said it was good to talk to some new clubs and touch base with others he had already spoken to.
"It kind of helps knowing that they are interested in me," he said.
"Every club seems to like something different about you and it's good because you can take things out of it that you might need to improve on or continue doing things that they like."
Bond's form this year has left him no stranger to the occasional media name-drop, with his friends at the Ballarat Grammar boarding house always quick to let him know of an article.
"Being in the boarding house at Ballarat Grammar a lot of the boys will come up and ask me questions about stuff they see but I try not to let it get to me," Bond said.
"You just have to let your footy do the talking and play the best footy you can."
An MRI scan on Bond's groin and hip flexor on the last day of the combine meant he was unable to participate in the agility testing, but the Horsham export remains a highly-rated prospect in the 2022 AFL Draft.
"I'm pretty nervous ahead of the draft but it only takes one club," Bond said.
"If it happens it happens and if it doesn't then it doesn't so for now I'm just crossing my fingers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.