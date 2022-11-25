"I've worked on some community art programs before and everyone throws out the line, 'let's just get an artist they'll almost work for free' and hang on artists have needs exactly the same as everyone else. They've got mortgages to pay. They're putting kids through schools and I think through the (Creative City) strategy and when artists are saying that it shines the light saying, we need to value the absolute creativity that people put into their craft that bring vibrancy to our city," Cr Hudson said.