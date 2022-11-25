The Courier
City of Ballarat report reveals creatives find their professions 'not sustainable'

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 26 2022 - 4:00am
Ballarat-based artist, Christopher Risk, 27, said he has found it a challenge trying to balance his creative pursuits with his full-time work as a dispense technician. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Despite the arts and culture industry being the fastest growing sector of Ballarat's economy in 2021, less than half of the region's creatives felt their pursuits were sustainable in today's climate.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

