The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

2022 Victorian election: Ballarat voting, polling booths, sausage sizzles, coffee vans map

Updated November 25 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cherished Democracy Sausage from this year's federal election - compliments to Ballarat North Primary School. Picture by Alex Ford

Even though almost half the city's already voted, the number one question we're hearing at the moment is "where can I get my democracy sausage?".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.