2022 Victorian election: Ballarat seats called for Labor

By The Courier
Updated November 26 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:15pm
Wendouree winner Juliana Addison and Eureka winner Michaela Settle enter Trades Hall on election night. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ripon, taking in the west of Ballarat, Miners Rest, and Invermay, appears to have been claimed by Labor challenger Martha Haylett, defeating Liberal incumbent Louise Staley.

