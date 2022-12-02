The Courier

Nature Notes: Pink Match-Heads catching our attention

By Roger Thomas
December 2 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comesperma ericinum belongs to the family containing plants often known as milkworts and has been found in Woowookaung Regional Park.

The colourful wildflower pictured makes its mark in late spring and early summer. Although often called "pink match-heads" it also has a more technical name of "heath milkwort".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.