And just like that, after three years of waiting, the Meredith Music Festival has made its grand return.
Hundreds of punters arrived at 'The Supernatural Amphitheatre', known as 'The Sup', on Friday afternoon for the highly-anticipated three-day outdoor camping festival.
The festival has been on hold since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This year's event is particularly special for festival-goers and organisers because it marks the 30th time it has been held.
Since it started in 1991, the popular festival has hosted some huge Australian and international acts and this year is no exception.
The 2022 line-up includes Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Our Carlson, Courtney Barnett, Babe Rainbow and DJ Quik.
Although sold out, there will not be as many people at the event as in the past to ensure it runs smoothly for the first time back since 2019.
The Meredith Music Festival is held on the Nolan family's private farmland near Meredith in the Golden Plains Shire.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.